Besides having some of the best hamburgers you can find at the Miami County Fair, there are many other reasons to choose to have your fair meal at the Miami County 4-H Food Stand.
The Miami County 4-H Food Stand is staffed by 4-H volunteers and members who are learning valuable life skills by working in the stand. Working in the stand gives 4-H’ers insight into customer service, time management, job skills and the food industry. In return, they are raising money to support their county 4-H program all year long.
The money provides awards for 4-H’ers at our Miami County 4-H Achievement Celebration in October. It provides funding for public speaking as well as musical and drama presentations at our annual 4-H Club Day Competition in February. It also helps fund new events like Chopped: Clover Edition (a food & nutrition competition where teams of 4-H’ers prepared a snack using a “Secret Ingredient”). All Miami County 4-H’ers benefit from the funds raised at the Miami County Fair Food Stand.
The Miami County Fair 4-H Food Stand is our only fundraiser for the Miami County 4-H Council. The workers that you interact with at the food stand are volunteers and 4-H’ers from Miami County. The Volunteers from Miami County 4-H Council help plan and prepare the Food Stand for business the week of fair.
Please stop by the air-conditioned Building No. 2 during the fair to support your local 4-H program and visit the Miami County 4-H Concession Stand.
The 400 Miami County 4-H’ers appreciate your support as we help youth gain the skills to be better citizens and leaders in their community.
