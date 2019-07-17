Learning Corners have been a part of the fair for many years, offering both an enjoyable and educational experience for those who attend.
This year, we will have three learning corners on Thursday, July 25, starting at 10 a.m. A fourth learning corner on Friday, July 26, will begin at 1 p.m.
All of the workshops will be in air-conditioned Building No. 4 — the open class exhibit building at the north end of the fairgrounds, with plenty of parking nearby. No registration necessary.
Come, bring a friend, and enjoy your time at the fair!
THURSDAY, JULY 25
- 10 a.m. — Healthy Air Fryer Cooking
By Franny Eastwood, Family & Consumer Science Agent — Marais des Cygnes District
Air fryers provide a healthier alternative to conventional frying because they use very little or no oil during the cooking process.
Come to learn tips on how to prepare, cook and enjoy your favorite fried foods without the guilt!
- 11 a.m. — Road Trips in Kansas
By Kelli Hilliard, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism
Kansas is unlike any other state in the U.S. It houses fields of sunflowers, has numerous museums, and even has the remnants of an 80-million-year-old inland sea.
An I-70 road trip just scratches the surface. Come and learn about hidden secrets and other sites to explore on your next road trip!
- 12:30 p.m. — Panther Robotics
By Panther Robotics Team
Members of the award winning Panther Robotics Team will be on hand to share their experiences and demonstrate the capabilities of their robot.
FRIDAY, JULY 26
- 1 — 4 p.m. — Make & Take Quilt Class for Kids
By Miami County Quilt Guild
All supplies furnished. No cost or pre-registration. First-come, first-served.
This class is sponsored and taught by members of the Miami County Quilt Guild.
