Sunday, July 14
8 a.m., Register for 4-H Horse Show, Arena
9 a.m. 4-H Horse Show
Monday, July 15
9 a.m., Fashion Revue Judging, Miami County Extension Office
Tuesday, July 16
6:30 p.m., 4-H Air Rifle/Pellet, BB and Air Pistol, Building No. 3
Friday, July 19
9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fairground cleanup and setup
Saturday, July 20
8 a.m., Registration for 4-H pet show and for 4-H Fishing Skillathon
8:30 a.m., Pet show and Fishing Skillathon
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fairground cleanup and setup
9 a.m., Shooting Sports—small bore and black powder
2 p.m., 4-H Bike Derby
5 p.m., Barnyard Olympics entries, Building No. 5
6 p.m., ATV Flat Track Race, Hot Laps begin
7 p.m., ATV Flat Track Races, Arena
Sunday, July 21
Noon to 12:30 p.m., 4-H dog entries
1 p.m., 4-H Dog Show
2 to 2:30 p.m., Open dog entries
3 p.m., Open dog show (to follow 4-H show)
Monday, July 22
8 to 11:30 a.m., 4-H visual arts, foods and photography entries and judging, Building No. 2
8 to 9 a.m., 4-H favorite food show entries, Building No. 2
8 to 11 a.m., 4-H and open poultry and pigeon check-in
9 a.m. to noon, 4-H clothing entries and judging, Building No. 4
1 p.m., 4-H home environment, Building No. 2
1 p.m., fiber arts entry and judging, Building No. 2
1 p.m., crops identification contest, Building No. 4
2 to 3 p.m., Entomology judging contest, family and consumer science judging contest, photography judging contest, Building No. 4
3 p.m., Kiddie tractor pull registration
3:30 p.m., Southwest Dairy trailer demonstration, Building No. 5, Show Arena
4 p.m., Sanctioned kiddie tractor pull, Building No. 5, ages 4-12. Awards for first, second and third in each age division. Winners advance to Kansas State Fair. Sponsored by Miami County Farm Bureau.
5:30 to 6 p.m., King Arthur baking contest entries
6 p.m., King Arthur baking contest judging and auction, Building No. 4
6 to 7:30 p.m., 4-H sheep and meat goats entries and weigh-in
7:30 p.m., 4-H Fashion Revue, Building No. 4
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Tuesday, July 23
7 a.m., 4-H swine entries deadline
7:30 to 9 a.m., 4-H rabbits check-in, Building No. 6
8 to 9 a.m., 4-H swine entries and weigh-in
8 to 10 a.m., 4-H crops and garden entries, Building No. 3
8:30 to 10:30 a.m., 4-H geology entries and conference judging, Building No. 2
8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 4-H projects entries and conference judging—reading, space tech, miscellaneous projects, energy management, entomology, woodworking, 4-H/FFA Farm Mechanics & Welding, Building No. 2
8:30 to 11:30 a.m., 4-H and open booths and banners entries
9 to 11:30 a.m., 4-H floriculture entries and judging, Building No. 3
9 to 11:30 a.m., Bucket calf entries
9 a.m., Poultry showmanship, Building No. 9
9 a.m., 4-H and open poultry, pigeons and doves judging
9 a.m., 4-H beef entries on fairgrounds
10 to 11:30 a.m., 4-H market beef entries and weigh-in
10 a.m to noon, 4-H crops and garden judging, Building No. 3
11 a.m. to noon, 4-H forestry entries and conference judging, Building No. 2
11:30 a.m., Superintendents’ luncheon, invitation only, provided by Paola Rotary Club
1 p.m., 4-H and open booths and banners judging
1:30 p.m., Cloverbud projects entries and sharing, Building No. 2
5 p.m., 4-H/FFA sheep show
6 to 8 p.m., Entry of open class exhibits
7 p.m., 4-H/FFA meat goat show
7 to 8 p.m., Free entertainment
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Wednesday, July 24
7:30 a.m., 4-H and open dairy cattle and dairy goat show entries
8 a.m., 4-H dairy cattle show, followed by 4-H/FFA dairy goat show, followed by open dairy cattle and goat show
8 to 9 a.m., Open class beef cattle entries
8 to 11 a.m., 4-H rabbit judging and showmanship, followed by open class rabbit show
8 to 11:30 a.m., Open-class entries, including agriculture and horticulture
9 a.m., 4-H and FFA beef show, followed by open beef show
10 a.m., open class rabbit entries
1 to 5 p.m., Open class, including horticulture and agriculture, judging
6 to 10 p.m., Carnival, Wallace Park
7 p.m., Rotary Fair Parade
8 p.m., Kids Night, for kids up to age 9, Building No. 5.
8 p.m., Draft horse pull, free admission
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Thursday, July 25
8 a.m., Frontier Farm Credit juice and doughnuts
8 a.m., 4-H swine show
9:30 a.m., Interview for bucket calf, Building No. 2 in new fair board office annex
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Learning corner classes, Building No. 4
Noon, Open-class bucket calf show check-in, Building No. 5
Noon, 4-H Bucket Calf Show, followed by Open Bucket Calf Show
3 p.m., 4-H clowning and performing arts entries, Building No. 4
3 to 3:30 p.m., 4-H and open dog agility entries
3:30 p.m., 4-H clowning and performing arts judging, Building No. 4
4 p.m., 4-H and open dog agility, concurrently
6 to 10 p.m., Carnival, Wallace Park
7 p.m., Royalty crowning and mutton bustin’, rodeo arena
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Friday, July 26
8:30 a.m., Round robin showmanship
9 a.m., Livestock judging contest registration
9:30 a.m., Livestock judging contest
10:30 a.m., Ag. Challenge of Champions
1 to 4 p.m., Make and Take Quilting Class, Building No. 4, sponsored by the Miami County Quilt Guild
3:30 p.m., 4-H project sale check-in, Building No. 5
4 p.m., 4-H project sale, Building No. 5
5 p.m., Buyer’s dinner
5:45 p.m., Livestock awards
6 p.m., 4-H Livestock sale
6 to 10 p.m., Carnival, Wallace Park
7:30 p.m., Miami County Fair Rodeo, Grand River Rodeo Co.
9 p.m., Release of open class exhibits
10 p.m., Exhibit buildings close
Saturday, July 27
6 a.m., Release of livestock
8 to 10 a.m., Release of all exhibits, open and 4-H
8 a.m. to noon, Fairground cleanup
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Paying of premiums, Building No. 4
6 to 10 p.m., Carnival, Wallace Park
7:30 p.m., Miami County Fair Rodeo, Grand River Rodeo Co.
