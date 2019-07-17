Three royalty fair titles are up for grabs at the Miami County Fair. The three divisions of the pageant include Miami County Fair Sweetheart, Princess and Queen.
The current Sweetheart is 1-year-old Brinley LawRence. The current Princess is 12-year-old Shelby Hatcher, and the reigning Queen is 16-year-old Raye Nolte.
The contestants had to sell tickets to win their titles, and this year’s contestants will do the same. The girls also earn points added to their final score by working at and assisting with various fair events.
Queen Raye Nolte is the daughter of Matt and Pam Nolte of Paola. She will be a junior at Paola High School this fall, and she is active in the drama club and Thespian Troupe 66.
Princess Shelby Hatcher is the daughter of Kendra Hatcher and John Hatcher. She will enter the seventh grade at Spring Hill Middle School. Her activities include playing soccer, drawing, cooking and spending time with friends.
Both the princess and queen love riding horses and competing in the Miami County 4-H Horse Club. Due to this connection, they have joined together representing their titles by opening the 4-H Horse Club’s horse shows during the National Anthem. Raye carries the American flag, followed by Shelby with the Kansas flag.
Sweetheart Brinley LawRence is the daughter of Riley Badders of Osawatomie.
