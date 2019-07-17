PAOLA – The 15th annual Heartland Art Guild International Miniature Painting and Sculpture Show featured 324 paintings and sculptures from 94 artists in the United States and from across the globe.
Entries from the show came from the United States, England, Wales, South Africa, Australia, Israel and France.
Judy Schrader of Clarendon, Pa., placed first in Best of Show with “The Surrogate” oil painting.
Paola Mayor Artie Stuteville was at the Miami County Museum on Saturday, July 13, for the awards ceremony, speaking to the crowd about the beautiful pieces entered in the show and congratulating the winners.
“I think I have been at the show 15 years, too,” Stuteville said. “I just love the show. It is a treat to come every year. I get to see all of the beautiful paintings.”
Jean Cook, chairman of the show, and Stuteville had their pictures taken with Melanie Nolker of Leawood and Jean Terry of Lenexa.
Nolker won honorable mention for an oil titled “Bear Lake.”
Terry was named honorable mention for a pastel titled “Into the Woods.”
“Congratulations to the winners of this exhibition and the 94 artists who entered,” Cook said. “There are 324 paintings and sculptures in this year’s show, making it our largest show ever.
“We would like to thank everyone for coming today,” she said. “We would also like to thank the community for their continued support.”
Michael Young was the juror for this year’s show. He studied in New York City in 1978 at The Art Students League, Salmagundi Club and took private lessons with Bill Weltman.
Young wrote and illustrated book, “Houses on Parade,” which is on display at the museum. He was chosen to paint a 22-foot historical mural “Brown vs. the Board of Education,” which was completed in 2018 and hangs at the state Capitol in Topeka.
His paintings have been in exhibits throughout the United States, Europe and Japan. He resides in the Kansas City area.
“I would like to thank Jean Cook and Rita Beckford for inviting me to be this year’s miniature show juror,” Young said. “I truly enjoyed all the work and appreciate the immense talent it takes.
“I wish I could have awarded more prizes as so many were deserving,” he said. “I want to thank all of the artists in the show as you have helped myself and others see the possibilities obtained through hard work. Please continue to paint like there is no tomorrow.”
Winners from the annual show are:
Honorable mention ($75) – Melanie Nolker of Leawood, for an oil “Bear Lake;” Elaine Hahan of Holiday, Florida, for an oil “Apples for Sale;” Linda Rossin of Oak Ridge, N.J., for an acrylic “Bee Buffett;" Sue Wall of New York City for an acrylic “Innocent;” and Jean Terry of Lenexa for a pastel “Into the Woods.”
Awards of Merit ($200) – James A. Andrews of Bellevue, Ohio, for an oil “Gone Fishin’;” and Judy Lalingo of Jarrettsville, Md., for an acrylic “Order of Canada.”
Best of Show ($300) – Judy Schrader of Clarendon, Pa., for an oil “The Surrogate.”
The Heartland Art Guild, at the closing of the show, will present a People’s Choice Award for $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.