The King Arthur Flour Pie Baking Contest is a great way for exhibitors to showcase their pie-baking talents, trying their hand at the elusive first-place ribbon and special prizes.
But did you know it is also an excellent way to support the work of the Miami County Fair Association? Once the pie judging has been completed, all pies are auctioned to the highest bidder, with proceeds going to the Miami County Fair Association to help with fair improvements.
Calling all bakers and bidders! Mark your calendars for the King Arthur Flour Pie Baking Contest & Auction — Monday, July 22. Entries at 5:30 p.m. followed by judging at 6 p.m. in Building No. 4 on the north side of the fairgrounds.
Double-crust fruit pies only. Type of pie is limited to pies that are safe to exhibit at the fair. No cream or custard pies.
Contest Rules
- Adult Division 5 (20 years old and up)
- Exhibitor must bring the opened bag of King Arthur Flour or submit a UPC label from the flour bag when he/she submits the entry.
- Pies must be baked in disposable pan. Pie recipe is required with entry on a 3” x 5” index card.
- Judging criteria will be based on 100 points possible: taste — 50 points, overall appearance/creativity — 25 points and texture — 25 points.
- This contest is open to an individual or a group.
- First-place pie entry will be presented to the Fair Board President at the conclusion of the judging.
- All pies will be donated to the Fair Board and will be auctioned immediately following judging. Money will be donated to the Miami County Fair Association.
- Pies must be made by exhibitor.
- Exhibitor may have multiple entries in the pie contest.
Prizes
- First Place: $75 gift certificate to the Baker’s Catalogue or kingarthurflour.com
- Second Place: $50 gift certificate to the Baker’s Catalogue or kingarthurflour.com
- Third Place: $25 gift certificate to the Baker’s Catalogue or kingarthurflour.com
Auction
- Pies will be sold to the highest bidder
- Can’t make the auction but would like to purchase a pie? No problem — we can do the bidding for you!
For more information about the King Arthur Flour Pie Baking Contest & Auction, see page 24 of the Miami County Fair Book or contact Kathy Goul at (913) 294-4306 or at kgoul@ksu.edu.
