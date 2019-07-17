Each year, our local Miami County 4-H and FFA members spend countless hours working on projects they will exhibit at the Miami County Fair.
Regardless of whether they are bringing livestock, photography, woodworking, floriculture, or any other project to the fair, they have worked hard to make sure their project is the best it can be.
While 4-H and FFA involvement and showing at the fair provides many intangible benefits, it also provides tangible rewards like shiny ribbons and the opportunity of earning a paycheck by participating in the Miami County Fair Premium Auction.
Every year, the Premium Auction serves as an opportunity for the community to reward these kids for the time and effort they have put into their projects.
This year’s auction festivities will take place Friday, July 26. The Project Auction will start at 4 p.m. in Building No. 5 at the Miami County Fairgrounds. The annual Buyer’s Dinner will follow at 5 p.m. with a meal being provided for all the buyers. The Livestock Auction will start at 6 p.m. and will be the last segment of the 2019 Miami County Fair Premium Auction.
Who can participate?
Anyone. All businessmen and women, agriculture supporters, political figures, community members, etc. are welcome and encouraged to attend the Premium Auction.
This is an excellent opportunity to give back to local youth and show them your support. Even if you can’t afford to purchase an animal or a project on your own, we would still appreciate your support.
Consider forming a group of several people who would like to support the auction but are in a similar situation. Pooling money is a great option for small business owners or community members who want to give back to local youth and support the premium auction. Every bidder plays an important part in making the auction a success.
How it works
All the 4-H and FFA projects designated for sale will be sold in a live auction. Buyers register prior to the start of the auction, and the last person to get the bid on an item is the lucky winner.
Registered bidders can bid on either projects or livestock. During the Project Auction, if a bidder places the winning bid they simply pay the purchase price at the conclusion of the sale and take the item they bought home. This might be a photograph someone took, a handmade picnic table, homemade pies or baked goods, or any other imaginable project created by a local 4-H or FFA member.
During the livestock auction, the sale works a little different. After placing the winning bid, the buyer(s) has three options:
- Take ownership of the live animal by paying the base (or actual market value of the animal) and the remaining premium to achieve the price that was determined during the auction.
- Pay the premium only. The buyer pays the difference between the base price and the winning bid from the Livestock Auction. The animal then goes to market.
- Receive meat from the purchased animal after paying premium, base, and carcass processing fees.
I promise the auction isn’t actually as complicated as it may sound, and it really is a great way to show local youth your support.
Once again, we hope to see you at the Premium Auction on Friday evening of the Miami County Fair. We would greatly appreciate your support and look forward to working with you in the future.
Every bidder is important, so if you have any questions please contact Max Menefee at (913) 849-3253 or Katelyn Barthol at (913) 294-4306.
