Catalina Cutshaw
Catalina is the 11-year-old daughter of Steve Cutshaw and Marcela Egea.
In the fall, she will be in the sixth grade at Louisburg Middle School. She loves to work with her animals, play with friends, and read books. She shows goats, lambs and dogs. She likes to bake cookies with her grandma and hang out with her Abuela and Papa, and she really loves fishing.
Cheyene Christian
Cheyene is the 9-year-old daughter of Shawn and Marcia Gulley and Chris Christian.
In the fall, she will be in the fourth grade at Sunflower Elementary. She likes riding bikes, swimming, camping with family, fishing and all types of animals. She is a member of Shooting Sports 4-H Club and Poultry Club.
Leighann Cox
Leighann is the 11-year-old daughter of Shawn and Marcia Gulley and Daniel Cox.
In the fall, she will be in the sixth grade at Paola Middle School. She loves reading, swimming, camping with family, fishing and all types of animals. She is a member of Shooting Sports 4-H Club and Poultry Club.
Maggie Jane Hart
Maggie is the 9-year-old daughter of Brandon and Jamie Hart.
In the fall, she will be in the fourth grade at Holy Trinity. She enjoys riding horses, going to the lake, spending time outside and with her family. She plays softball and loves hanging out with her friends.
Brooklyn Kerr
Brooklyn is the 9-year-old daughter of Lance and Annie Kerr.
In the fall, she will be in the fifth grade at Trojan Elementary. She dances for the Paola School of Dance. She enjoys playing soccer, riding bikes, painting, swimming and drawing pictures. She has a love for all animals and being with friends and family.
Makenzie Moser
Makenzie is the 10-year-old daughter of Danny and Shannon Moser.
In the fall, she will be in the fifth grade at Trojan Elementary. She enjoys dancing, crafting, volunteering, American history, the Titanic, playing with her dog Remi, Shooting Sports, 4-H, STEM projects and playing with her sister Dakota.
Cheyenne Seely
Cheyenne is the 8-year-old daughter of Daniel and Megan De Haan and Nick and Christina Seely.
In the fall, she will be in the second grade at Rockville Elementary. She enjoys swimming, cheer and playing with her sisters. She also likes fishing and being outside with her family.
Chelbi Seely
Chelbi is the 11-year-old daughter of Daniel and Megan De Haan and Nick and Christina Seely.
In the fall, she will be in the fifth grade at Broadmoor Elementary. She enjoys cheering, swimming, fishing, being with her family and playing with her sister.
Georgia Perina
Georgia is the 10-year-old daughter of Clay and Abbie Perina.
In the fall, she will be in the sixth grade at Paola Middle School. She enjoys dancing competitively and playing softball.
