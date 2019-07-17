A Miami County tradition for more than 40 years will continue this summer. The Miami County Fair dates back to the 1950s. The fair association introduced a rodeo to the fair in 1974.
The Miami County Fair will bring the Grand River Rodeo action to Paola on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27. Each year, cowboys and cowgirls travel the rodeo circuit earning money and points toward the finals. The top 15 in each event will attend the URA finals in Topeka and compete for championships.
The popular bull-riding event would not be complete without an adventurous rodeo bullfighter, and this year Paola is welcoming Daniel Unruh.
The rodeo is triple sanctioned with the United Rodeo Association, the Missouri Rodeo Cowboy’s Association and the Interstate Rodeo Association. The goal of the fair association is to draw members of these. However, local contestants are encouraged to enter. There are additional fees for non-members in the three associations.
Entry details can be found on www.unitedrodeoassociation.com or by calling the rodeo company at (641) 773-5232. Entry call-in takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 22. The rough stock events, saddle bronc, bareback riding and bull riding each offer $500 added money to the entry fee payback. Other events include team and calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling and a cowgirl barrel race.
Looking back, the very first rodeo was held by the Jaycees in the old stadium, which is now a ballfield. The following year, the fair association built the first arena. The original chutes are still in use; however, they have undergone a recent remodeling. The old woven fire fence has been replaced with a new pipe arena.
Tickets to the rodeo can be purchased in advance for $8, with children 6 and under free. The fair Queen and Princess contestants are selling advance tickets to earn royalty titles. Tickets can also be purchased in the fair office during fair week. Advance price expires at 5 p.m. Thursday.
