PAOLA — Several businesses, clubs and community members participated in the annual Rotary Fair Parade on July 24 in Paola, and many of them were awarded prizes for their floats and entries.
This year’s theme was “Out of this World” in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Trophies were awarded to the top three entries in each category, which included antique cars, classic cars, antique or classic tractors, horse or mule and riders, pony hitch cars, saddle clubs, 4-H floats and open class floats.
Cash prizes of $50, $40 and $30 were given to first, second and third places, respectively, to the 4-H and open float categories.
The winners were:
Horse/Pony Hitch
- Moe Trail
- Leslie Owen
- Kim Hibdon
Best Groomed Horse/Mule & Rider
- Curtis Slyter
- Antique/Classic Tractors
- Jan Garber
- Travis Hunter and Shanna Stewart
- Rick Allen
- Open Class Floats
- Panther Robotics
- Dance Expressions
- Fire Lake Soapery
4-H Float
- Busy Beavers 4-H Club
- Antique Auto
- Brian Doherty, 1943 Chevy truck
Classic Auto
- Terri Weis
- Jake Allen
- Tyler Luckey
