Jordan Christian
Jordan is the 7-year-old daughter of Shawn and Marcia Gulley and Chris Christian.
In the fall, she will be in the second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. She enjoys camping with family, fishing, swimming and riding her bike. She loves horses, chickens and ducks. She is a member of Shooting Sports 4-H Club and Poultry Club.
Rae Ann Crane
Rae Ann is the 4-year-old daughter of Rod and Rose Ann Crane.
She enjoys dancing, swimming and singing.
Rose Marie Crane
Rose Marie is the 5-year-old daughter of Rod and Rose Ann Crane.
In the fall, she will be in kindergarten at Cottonwood Elementary. She enjoys dancing, swimming and riding motorcycles.
Jordan Cunningham
Jordan is the 5-year-old daughter of Alex and Ed Cunningham.
In the fall, she will be in kindergarten at Cottonwood Elementary. She loves arts and crafts, Barbies and playing with her little sister Sophia and Big brother Noah.
Emery De Haan
Emery is the 2-year-old daughter of Daniel De Haan and Megan Seely.
She enjoys singing, dancing, fishing, playing with her big sisters and being outside.
Remington Emerson
Remington is the 5-year-old daughter of Jayme Emerson and granddaughter of Robyn and Jay Emerson.
In the fall, she will be in Kindergarten at Stilwell Elementary. She loves horses, her French bulldog Tammy, driving her Gator and truck around. She likes to go to rodeos to watch her cousin, doing puzzles, coloring and reading books.
Callie Hart
Callie is the 4-year-old daughter of Brandon and Jamie Hart.
In the fall, she will be in kindergarten at Holy Trinity. She likes riding horses, catching frogs, swimming and doing somersaults and cartwheels.
Ellie Hart
Ellie is the 7-year-old daughter of Brandon and Jamie Hart.
In the fall, she will be in third grade at Holy Trinity. She enjoys drawing, riding her horses, swimming, playing with her puppy Ruby and reading.
Zoey Manchester
Zoey is the 2-year-old daughter of Kelccey and Dylan Manchester.
She enjoys playing outside, reading, singing, dancing and being a great big sister.
Bailey Marr
Bailey is the 7-year-old daughter of Patty Thomasson and Eric Marr.
In the fall, she will be in the second grade at Cottonwood Elementary. She likes YouTube, makeup and video games. She is compassionate and respectful and loves life and wants to help anyone.
Kinleigh Nichols
Kinleigh is the 2-year-old daughter of Michael Nichols and Caitlin Roberts.
She loves playing with her older siblings, playing at the park, going swimming, playing wither her babies, snuggling and cleaning.
Rosalynn Nichols
Rosalynn is the 4-year-old daughter of Michael Nichols and Caitlin Roberts.
In the fall, she will be in preschool at Swenson. She loves to swim, play at the park, eat chips, play dress up, play with her babies and cook with her mommy.
Dakota Niebaum
Dakota is the 6-year-old daughter of Kirby and Alicia Niebaum.
In the fall, she will be in the first grade at Queen of the Holy Rosary-Wea. She likes swimming, reading, karate and riding her dirt bike.
Amelia Shannon
Amelia is the 2-year-old daughter of Brandon and Elisha Shannon.
She enjoys playing outside, rocking her baby dolls to sleep, swimming, climbing and swinging.
Kaseyn Way
Kaseyn is the 4-year-old daughter of Chris and Monica Way.
In the fall, she will be in kindergarten at Holy Trinity. She loves her babies, fishing and riding her bike.
Shaelyn Way
Shaelyn is the 3-year-old daughter of Chris and Monica Way.
In the fall, she will attend preschool at Sonshine School. She loves animals, playing outside and dancing.
Oaklee Johnson
Oaklee is the 3-year-old daughter of Paige and Brant Johnson.
In the fall, she will attend preschool at Swenson. She loves fishing, caring for animals, getting her nails painted and playing with her horse farm.
