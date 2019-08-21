GLADSTONE, Mo. Michael Gene Ames, 64, Gladstone, formerly of Paola, Kansas, passed away Aug. 16, 2019.
Graveside service, with military honors, were 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Paola Cemetery.
Survivors include: mother, Shirley Ames; sister, Vicki Gellhaus; and son, Bryan Taylor.
Memorials are to: American Diabetes Association, and can be sent in care of Dengel & Son Mortuary Crematory, 305 North Pearl St., Paola, KS 66071. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.