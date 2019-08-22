Anthony Edward McMullen 58, of Paola, KS lost his fight against Cancer on October 8, 2017 at his mother’s home, surrounded by his loving family. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola, Kansas. A Mass will follow at 10:30 am also at the church. Inurnment with military honors will follow in Miami Memorial Gardens cemetery. Services under the direction of Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (660679-0009).
Tony was born August 28, 1958 in Las Vegas, NV. His birth timing was a surprise for his mother and father. Tony came early resulting in his birth at home with his dad being the midwife. His birth made the Las Vegas News. His mother was asked, “Do you believe what just happened?” Her reply was, “Yes, and I have the proof!”
Tony grew up in Paola where he attended school and graduated with the Paola Class of 1977. He was an excellent student graduating ahead of his peers at mid-year. After graduation Tony entered the United States Marine Corps. He served proudly as an Aviation Avionics Maintenance Sergeant. While serving with the Fighter Attack Squadron 115 (VMFA-115) in Meridian, MS he met his former wife Sherri (McMullen) Wilday. Upon exiting The USMC he pursued a career as a HVAC/R Technician. He was highly sought after for his expertise. Another important role he held was as a Geophysical Field Surveyor (Seismography) – Geophone Placement Technician. A few years later he returned to Miami County and worked at Bradley Heating and Air Conditioning in Osawatomie, KS. Tony was a member of The American Legion Post #156.
Tony was an avid outdoorsman. His passion as a youth was trapping, fishing and reading. Later he continued his pursuit of doing whatever he could in living off the grid. This included, trapping, hunting, fishing, gardening, grilling and making moonshine. He also enjoyed his fascination in figuring out how various things worked and enjoyed sharing that knowledge and putting to use what he read. Tony was a no nonsense literal kinda guy. His smile and tenacity for living life to the fullest will be truly missed. He would say, “Pay attention to detail, and it’ll all be downhill from there.”
Tony was preceded in death by his father Jay McMullen. On February 18, 2018 his mother Mary (McMullen) Walker passed away. His much-loved companions, Red and Jo, are now with him running free. He is survived by his former wife Sherri (McMullen) Wilday of Meredian, MS. and siblings James Roswurm, Franklin McMullen, Martin McMullen, Mada McMullen, Mida McMullen and Cody McMullen, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
