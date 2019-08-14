PAOLA, Kan. Herbert "Jack" Armstrong, age 77, of Paola, passed away August 8, 2019 at North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola.
Jack was born July 12, 1942 in Clinton, Missouri, the son of Herbert L. and Bertha L. (Irvin) Armstrong.
He attended schools in Lawrence and was a graduate of the Universities of Kansas and Wisconsin. Jacks career took many forms but was always focused on human services.
Jack was preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Sammy; and two sisters Ann Tams and Jane Massey.
He leaves three daughters, Andrea and Jessica in Denver, Colorado, and Kelly in Maine.
No services. Cremation arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary - Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. As published in the Miami County Republic.
