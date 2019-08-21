Bennett, Clifford "Sadie" 1930-2019

PAOLA, Kan. Clifford "Sadie" Bennett, age 89, of Paola, passed away Aug. 12, 2019, at North Point Skilled Nursing, in Paola.
Cremation, no services are planned.
Clifford was born Jan. 28, 1930, in rural Miami County, Kansas.
He was the son of John Webster and Ruth Marie (Borovicka) Bennett. He was the youngest of their four children.
Clifford attended Paola High School.
Clifford served his country with the Army National Guard and then the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in May, 1954.
Clifford and Carolyn Chester were united in marriage on July 1, 1960, at Paola.
They made their home in Paola and became the parents of three children: Mary, Donna and Chuck.
In the 1950s, he worked as a butcher at Mabes Market and then Buy Rite Grocery Store, in Paola.
Clifford built many grain elevators and missile silos all over the United States from the late 1950s until the early 1960s.
He owned and operated the Tap Room in Paola for about 10 years.
He had also worked for Kansas Iron Works, Haven Steel and his last employment was with Doherty Ornamental Iron working as a steel fabricator. He retired from Doherty Ornamental Iron in 1992.
He enjoyed fishing for crappie and catfish at the Miola Lake, in Paola. A couple other fishing spots he had were at the Miami State Lake and the Marias Des Cygnes River.
He planted a garden for many years sharing his vegetable bounty with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Helen Austin and Margaret Bennett; and one brother, John.
He is survived by: his wife, Carolyn, of the home; his daughters, Mary (Clifford) Browning, and Donna Miller and her companion Randy Davenport, both of Osawatomie, Kansas; his son, Chuck (Samantha) Bennett, of Osawatomie; 10 grandchildren: Eric (Kendra) Browning, Erin (Jared) Ridenour, Justin (Ashlie) Browning, Josh (Crystal) Willard, Ashley (Ty) Lytle, Sadie Bennett, Chelsey Walstrom, Kameryn (Jake) Jennings, Tabitha Turnbull (Clinton Ornelas) and April (Curtis) Bagnall; 26 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.