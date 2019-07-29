Boehm, Laurence L.

Laurence L. Boehm
PAOLA, Kan. Laurence L. Boehm, 82, of Paola, Kansas passed away on July 24, 2019 at North Point Nursing Home with his family at his side.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary of 53 years; his sons Mike (Kim), Dan, Steve (Ann); his grandsons Ben, Brendan, Tanner, Jack and Joe.
Services were at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or the charity of your choice.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www. DengelMortuary.com. Dengel & Son Paola Chapel, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS 66071 913-294-2372. As published in the Miami County Republic.
