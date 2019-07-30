Campbell, Elaine 1951-2019

EASTON, Kan. Elaine Marie Campbell, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Country Care Nursing Facility in Easton.
Elaine was born on January 11, 1951 at Cherry Point, North Carolina to Norman O. and Estella Jean Shire.
She graduated from Garnett High School, Class of 1969, and earned a degree from Emporia State University. She worked at Osawatomie State Hospital until 2003.
Previously married to Coy L. Campbell, she is survived by: her son; Adrien B. Campbell; granddaughters Sidney and Courtney Campbell; sisters Theresa Brittingham and Frances Hunn; a brother Michael Shire, 3 nieces, 2 nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews.
Elaine was a member of the Lansing Lions Club, American Legion Womens Auxiliary, and was on the board of directors for NAMI. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidery, often giving away the items that she made.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 10, 2019 at St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church in Lansing, Kansas at 9:30 a.m.
Inurnment will follow at the Richmond, Kansas Cemetery at 2 p.m. As published in the Miami County Republic.
