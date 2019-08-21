Chambers, Shirley A. 1935-2019

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Shirley Ann Chambers, 84, amazing Mother, Grandmother ,Great-Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Mammie to many, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Prairie Elder Care Home, in Overland Park.
Shirley was born in Fort Scott, Kansas, on March 9, 1935, to Cleatis Carl and Thelma Mae (Cummings) Duncan.
She had to drop out of high school with the passing of her mother, when she was 16. She then helped to raise her younger siblings.
She worked at the local drug store counter and Mercy Hospital. The nuns at Mercy taught her to make pies, which was just the beginning of her famous pie making skills.
Being from a family with little means she would buy a yard of fabric after receiving her paycheck on Fridays, and go home and make a skirt for a date that night.
She was a self-taught master chef, baker, gardener, artist, seamstress, designer and entertainer.
She married William (Bill) Gerald Chambers, on Sept. 12, 1953.
They moved to Johnson County and raised their family.
Bill and Shirley opened and operated many companies during their 52 years of marriage.
In 1991, they moved to La Cygne, Kansas, for their retirement.
She loved to host her famous brunches, and that love grew into hosting luncheons, showers and weddings. She believed everyone deserved the wedding of their dreams and she made sure they did.
Her wisdom and comforting nature always shined through, as with the passing of her husband she said, In memory there is a resurrection of the life of a spirit. Memory is our hold on to the past, our solace in the present and our hope in the future.
When you think of Shirley, may you remember her love, kindness, generosity and tenacity she had for life. May her smile illuminate your path and brighten your way.
She is extremely proud of her family and the love they have for one another.
She loved teaching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren life lessons. She loved unconditionally and had the most giving spirit, a true disciple of our Lord Jesus Christ. Her love for him was evident in every part of her daily life. She was a true follower of Christ and lived in his word.
Shirley is survived by: her brother, Dean (Barbara) Duncan, of La Cygne, Kansas; sister-in-laws, Jaunita (Chambers) Long, of La Cygne, Kansas and Sue (Moore) Duncan, of Overland Park; four daughters, Ruth Anne Lawrence, of Stilwell, Kansas, Susan Gaye (Kenny) Walker, of La Cygne, Kansas, Janet Lea (Walt) Eldridge, of La Cygne and Linda Jo (Steve) Hisel, of La Cygne; son, Robert Jerry (Jamie) Chambers, of La Cygne; 19 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by: her parents, Thelma and Carl Duncan; husband, Bill Chambers; infant son, William Gerald Chambers Jr.; brother, Dennis Duncan; sisters, Donna (Duncan) Parker, and Doris (Duncan) Belcher; brother-in-laws, Joe Chambers, Jim Chambers, Vernon Long and John Parker; sister-in-laws, Virginia (Salmon) Chambers and Sally (Bremerkamp) Chambers; and son-in-law, Steve Lawrence.
We were blessed to find the perfect home for mom in her final years at Prairie Elder Care. The caretakers and staff took great care of her, showing her love and compassion.
Ascend Hospice stepped in and provided much comfort to not only mom but to our whole family. We are so blessed and grateful for them all.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, La Cygne.
Burial will be Fort Scott National Cemetery.
The Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Church, followed by sharing of memories and visitation until 7 p.m., at the Church.
Contributions are suggested to: Gradys Kids, or Shirley Chamber Dementia Foundation, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, KS 66040.
Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.