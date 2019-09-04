Danny “Dan” Alvin Thompson, 63, Osawatomie, Kansas passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Visitation will be 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913-592-2244). Graveside Service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Paola, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to KU Medical Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Danny was born on January 9, 1956 in Olathe, Kansas to Harold Raymond and Mary Jane (DeMott) Thompson. He grew up in Edson and Olathe, Kansas. Danny graduated from Brewster High School and attended Vocational Tech School in Goodland, Kansas.
On June 4, 1973 he married Gayleen A. Austin in Olathe, Kansas. Danny worked for Atmos Energy as a serviceman for 38 years. He moved to Paola in 1983 and then to Osawatomie in 2010. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a family man, enjoying spending time with family and friends. Danny was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Paola, Kansas and the Block Ruritans.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents and sister Julie Ann Thompson. He is survived by his wife Gayleen, of the home; daughters Kristi Weaver, Osawatomie, Kansas and Wendy Bryant, Paola, Kansas; siblings: Linda Clark, Humansville, Missouri, Judy (Wayne) DuVall, Marysville, Tennessee, Alvin (Kathy) Thompson, La Cygne, Kansas and Bonnie (Jim) Forth, Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren: Cody (Bryttany), Caleb, Kyli, Jada and Hayden; one great-grandchild Raelyn; many nieces and nephews and extended family.
