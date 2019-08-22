David Brown

1929 - 2019
David W. Brown, 89, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Life Care Center, Osawatomie, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl Street, Paola, KS, 66071.
Family will meet with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Interment will take place at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Pleasant View Cemetery, Oskaloosa, Kansas.
David was born Friday, October 11, 1929, in Oskaloosa, Kansas, the son of Harry W. and Fern (Bourm) Brown. He graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1947.
David served his country with the United States Army. His active duty began March 19, 1951 and he was transferred to the Reserves on March 10, 1953. He served during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953.
David worked for the Missouri Pacific Railroad, then Union Pacific Railroad. He traveled a lot with his job. He was working in Aurora, Missouri when he met his wife. David and Ledia Wittenborn were united in marriage on April 25, 1958 at Marionville, Missouri. They became the parents of three children. David and Ledia had 61 happy years together.
In 1971, they bought a home in Paola. David loved fishing, hunting, glass staining, and woodworking. He always had a big vegetable garden. He kept his yard neatly mowed and grew a lot of beautiful flowers.
He was a member of the Paola Methodist Church. He was also a 50 year member of the Masons, a member of the Paola American Legion, and a member of the National Association of Retired Veterans and Railroad Employees (NARVRE).
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lee Westhaffer.
Survivors include his wife Ledia of the home; two sons Eugene Brown of Topeka, KS and Michael Brown of Wichita; daughter Geneva Smith of Topeka, KS; sister Margaret Haynes of Oskaloosa, KS; brother Robert Brown of Perry, KS; 8 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Kidney Foundation, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on David’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
