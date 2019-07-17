Ralph W. Dixon
LEES SUMMIT, Mo. Ralph W. Dixon, 87, of Lees Summit, passed away on July 3, 2019 at Addington Place in Lees Summit, following a courageous battle with dementia.
The service for Ralph Dixon will be at the Summit church of Lees Summit 3381 NW Chapman Rd. on July 22.
A visitation will begin at 10 a.m. the service at 11 a.m. with lunch following immediately after.
A second service for Ralph will be at The Louisburg United Methodists Church, 249 N. Metcalf on July 27, in Louisburg, Kansas.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. with visitation / lunch following.
In lieu of flowers donations to Harvesters www.harvesters.org or Alzheimers Association act.alz.org/donate would be accepted. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.