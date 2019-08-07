Earl Victor Carey passed into God’s eternal care on July 31, 2019, at the age of 101.
Earl was born May 29, 1918, in Altamont MO to Elsie and Victor Carey in the farm home of Elsie’s parents, Walter and May McFee. They soon moved to the Carey Farm to live with Victor’s parents, George and Lydia Carey in Winston. It was there he grew up and was joined by 5 brothers.
After 8th Grade Graduation Earl worked for farmers in the area until 1934 when he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps where he worked until 1939. He then again worked for farmers until he reported for active duty in the US Army on December 3, 1941, 4 days before Pearl Harbor. He entered combat in 1944 crossing the English Channel one month after D day and served in General Patton’s Third Army.
A daughter of one of the farmers he worked for in Cameron, MO, introduced him to her good friend, Emma Jean Ensign. They fell in love, dated for over 2 years and were married August 2, 1942, in Ojai, CA, where Earl was stationed with the Army. Emma Jean lived with her parents, Guy and Alma Ensign, in Cameron while Earl served in Europe. During that time their son, Jerry, was born July 12, 1944.
Earl was discharged late in 1945 and soon accepted a job with Anderson’s Farm Dairy in Liberty, MO, delivering milk to homes. He continued to work as a milkman for 30 years also working for Crouch Farm Dairy in Liberty and Country Club Dairy in Kansas City.
In 1949 Earl and Emma Jean moved to 5 E Brown St. in Liberty. Their daughter, Earlene, was born on March 8 of that year. Earl lived in this house until February, 2019.
After retirement from the Dairy in 1957, Earl accepted a position with First National Bank in Liberty. He worked there for 15 years retiring in 1992. During this time and later Earl and Emma Jean enjoyed many bus trips traveling all over the country with a group sponsored by the Bank.
Earl was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Liberty serving as a Ruling Elder and frequently ushering. As members reached the age when they couldn’t drive it was frequently Earl and Emma Jean who brought them to Church. He planted the bushes in the courtyard and kept them trimmed for many years.
Earl loved to work around the house. He remodeled the entire house and built a second story addition. He had beautiful flowers and built an in-ground fountain in the back yard. Enjoying woodwork, he made many yard ornaments which were also frequent gifts to family.
Earl and Emma Jean were a loving couple. They did everything together. For years after his retirement they walked together morning and evening. She worked with him many times at the Bank. They complemented each other well and dad’s presence was the comfort she needed with short term memory loss late in her life. Emma Jean died September 3, 2014, one month after their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Life for Earl changed dramatically as a widower. He lived alone and adapted marvelously to this new stage of his life. Two wonderful neighbors, Wilma Lowe and Ron Hines, helped him on many occasions and made the transition easier. For the last 3 years Earlene and her husband, Glenn, have lived with Earl allowing him to stay in the home he loved.
On February 10th this year Earl fell and fractured his leg. The fracture healed without surgery; but, he had to use a wheelchair to get around safely by himself. On June 24th Earl was diagnosed with lung cancer. Hospice care was a better choice than cancer treatment for him. The weakness that caused the fall progressed. He also had an increasingly poor appetite. He remained very positive to the end always hoping he would improve. He was fortunate to have an amazingly sharp mind. He knew about his family and, considering he had 7 grandchildren, 17 greatgrandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, that was no small task. He knew all their names, thought about and loved each.
In addition to his parents and wife, Earl was preceded in death by his brothers;
Garland Carey, Cecil Carey, Donald Carey and George Carey, a son-in-law, Dale Eddy, and a granddaughter, Sarah Eddy. Surviving are; Son, Jerry, and wife, Donna, and Daughter, Earlene, and husband, Glenn; Brother, Harold Carey, and Grandchildren; Jeff Carey and wife, Chelli; Mark Carey and wife, Erin; Allison Davis and husband, Gabe; Amanda Durnal and husband, Evan; Jennifer Lockhart and husband, Bill and Pam Brooks and husband, John.
Visitation will 10:00 am Saturday August 10, 2019 with the funeral service immediately following at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 138 N Main St, Liberty, MO. Burial will be at White Chapel Cemetery with full military honors.
Donations in memory of Earl should be made to First Presbyterian Church, 138 N Main St, Liberty MO 64068.
