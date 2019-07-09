LA CYGNE, Kan. Linda Jo Fort, age 78, La Cygne, passed away July 3, 2019, at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
She was born on November 16, 1940, in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Albert and Pauline Hogan Borovicka.
She married Billie Fort on March 3, 1959. He preceded her in death on September 1, 1997.
She worked as a nurses aid, and worked as a real estate and life insurance agent before retiring. Linda liked being in the outdoors. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, camping and boating.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Teresa Fort; and twin grandsons, Shawn and John Harnett.
Linda is survived by: her daughter, Lisa Fort; two brothers, Ronnie and David Borovicka; a sister Kathy Wright; granddaughter, Jacqueline (Shane) Obermeier; and three great-grandchildren; Brandon, Ashton, and Kiera.
Funeral service: 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
Burial in the Paola Cemetery.
Visitation: 1 p.m. to service at the Chapel.
Contributions are suggested to the Linda Fort Memorial Fund, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, La Cygne, KS 66040.
Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com As published in the Miami County Republic.
