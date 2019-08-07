Gillogly, Geraldine L. 1932-2019

Geraldine L. Gillogly, age 86, of Louisburg, passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, at Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Louisburg.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, with the funeral service being at 11 a.m., all at Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053.
Geraldine was born in Somerset, Kansas, on Aug. 17, 1932, the daughter of August and Helen (Brocker) Zebert.
She was united in marriage to Everett E. Gillogly on June 16, 1960, in Opelousas, Louisiana.
Geraldine was a teacher for 35 years before retiring from Louisburg School District 416. Her first teaching job was in a one room schoolhouse, in Somerset. She was a member of the Kansas Teachers Association for many years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; and one brother, August Zebert Jr.
Survivors include: her husband of 59 years, Everett Gillogly; one daughter, Stacey (Kenny) Graham; one son, Mike (Lori) Gillogly; and four grandchildren, Amanda and Colton Graham, and Megan and Erin Gillogly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Louisburg Library or to the USD 416 Endowment Association.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arrangements: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive, Louisburg, KS 66053, 913-837-4310. As published in the Miami County Republic.
