Goodwin, Clark R. 1957-2019

Clark Rickard Rick Goodwin our beloved father, husband, son, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, returned unexpectedly to our Heavenly Father on July 14, 2019.
Rick lived an extraordinary life. His heart was as pure as they come. He spent his life in the service of his Master, Jesus Christ. Rick helped everyone he came across and offered the friendliest of smiles. His humor and love for life was contagious.
Rick joined the United States Navy at 17 and honorably served his country as a Plane Captain for the VF-142 Ghostriders Fighter Squadron from 1975-1979.
He then went on to graduate with a triple major from the University of Kansas in 1983.
He was a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as an Ordinance Worker in the Kansas City, Missouri Temple. Rick was an incredibly devoted father to his four daughters and a loving husband to his wife Polly.
Rick worked in sales as a Regional Manager for Revere Graphics and went on to own his own company as well as working in real estate.
The majority of his time was spent raising his three small girls on a homestead farm which he established in 1995.
Rick loved trees, landscaping, gardening, and cooking. He was a gourmet chef and loved sharing meals and fresh vegetables with his family and friends. His kitchen was a restaurant and his home became a gathering place for all who loved him. He will be missed dearly.
Rick is survived by: his eternal sweetheart, Polly Marie; his beloved daughters, Katie Jane (David Sharrah), Emma, Ava, and Abrielle; his precious grandsons, Daniel and Liam Clark; his loving mother and father, Carol Ann and Matthew Bozick; his brothers, Chuck, Mike, Bret, Brian, and Bruce; his sweet sister, Cathy, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral Services where Friday July 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, burial was in the Antioch Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Goodwin Family, made payable to Polly Goodwin or use the attached link.
www.gofundme.com/f/rick-goodwin-family-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310 As published in the Miami County Republic.
