James J.C Hass
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. James Clifford J.C. Haas, 69, of Osawatomie, died Monday July 22, 2019 at Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation following a brief illness.
Graveside Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cadmus Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, Kansas, 66064. As published in the Miami County Republic.
