Haight, James A.

James A. Haight
James Jimbo Albert Haight was born on September 14, 1974 to his parents, James R. and Brenda Haight in Wichita, KS. James passed away on July 19, 2019 at the Bennett County Hospital in Martin.
James grew up on the family farm in rural Paola, Kansas. He met the love of his life, Jennifer Nelson and they were united in marriage on June 5, 2004. James went by the nickname Jimbo and his wife Jennifer lovingly referred to him as her Gentle Giant. Together, James and Jennifer made their home in Allen, South Dakota and were blessed with the opportunity to raise their granddaughter, Eliah DuBray.
James will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends, and those whose lives he touched. Truck driving on the open road was his passion.
James is survived by: his wife, Jennifer Nelson-Haight; special grand daughter, Eliah DuBray; mother, Brenda Haight; brothers, David Haight and Robert Haight; grandmother, Janet Lowry, and his in-laws the Nelson Families of Allen.
James was preceded in death by: his father, James R. Haight; grandparents, Virgil and Faye Lowry; and parents-in-law, Narcis and Maryann Nelson.
Visitation Services: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Jennifer Nelson-Haight Residence in Allen, located at 20883 Crabapple Lane, Allen, SD.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Jennifer Nelson-Haight Residence in Allen
Officiating: Pastor Ken Trivette
Graveside Services: Salway Family Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, South Dakota
As published in the Miami County Republic.
