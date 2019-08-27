Harold Fouts

Harold Dean “Bud” Fouts age 93 of Osawatomie, KS died Friday August 16, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, KS.
Bud was born May 22, 1926 in Osawatomie, KS to Clarence Burton & Juanita (Rauhut) Fouts. He attended school in the Kincaid School District. At the age of 17, Bud enlisted into the United States Navy.
He was in the Navy during World War II. While in the Navy, Bud was stationed on the USS California. During one of the times of warfare a kamikaze hit the ship he was on and he was injured. Bud received a Purple Heart for this incident.
In August of 1946, Bud married Bonnie Lea Hobert in Independence, KS. Together the couple had two children Randy and Terrie. They made their home in Kincaid, Osawatomie and Wichita. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Then in 1965, Bud married Noreen Loxceille (Dugan) Hudlow in Las Vegas, NV. The couple made their home many places including California, Joplin and Kentucky. Until Noreen passed away in 1997, Bud moved back to Osawatomie.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Bud went into the work force. He was a jack of many trades. Bud was a truck driver, shoe salesman and worked for the Gas Service Company in Osawatomie. Then Bud tried his hand in construction. He worked for himself and installed acoustical ceilings. Then in 1997, Bud retired.
Bud enjoyed going to the local café’s and drink coffee with his friends. He and Noreen traveled in their RV all over the United States.
He was preceded in death by wife of 32 years Noreen, his parents, and his siblings.
Survivors include his children Randy (Debbi) Fouts of Wellsville, KS and Terrie (Jack) Wilhelm of Reno, NV. Six grandchildren Grant, Brandy, Gavin (Melanie), Jessica (Shaun), Derik (Lacey) and Libbi (Jaime), Great grandchildren Brayden, Vanessa, Angel, Amena, Cody, Kye, Koehn, Connor, Claire, Brayden, Brynna, Braylee and Grady. Along with other family and many friends.
Graveside Service: 10 am Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Osawatomie Cemetery with Military Honors
Memorials to the American Stroke Foundation send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
