Dennis K. Harris
BLUE MOUND, Kan. Dennis "Denny" K. Harris passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 71 years, peacefully at his home, with friends by his side.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Blue Mound United Methodist Church.
Burial will be in the Sunny Slope Cemetery, Blue Mound.
Contributions are suggested to Blue Mound Cemetery Fund or the Shrine Transportation Fund, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, Kansas 66056.
Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. As published in the Miami County Republic.
