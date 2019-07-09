Dennis K. Harris

BLUE MOUND, Kan. Dennis "Denny" K. Harris passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 71 years, peacefully at his home, with friends by his side.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Blue Mound United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in the Sunny Slope Cemetery, Blue Mound.

Contributions are suggested to Blue Mound Cemetery Fund or the Shrine Transportation Fund, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, Kansas 66056.

Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com

Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. As published in the Miami County Republic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.