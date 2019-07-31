Horttor, Carl 1939-2019

PAOLA, Kan. Carl K. Horttor, 79, of Paola, passed away peacefully at the University of Kansas Medical Center the morning of July 26, 2019.
He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. He passed knowing he was going to be in the presence of the Lord with family at his side.
Carl was born on December 26, 1939 in Fort Scott, Kansas. He grew up in Blue Mound, Kansas. Carl worked on the family dairy farm growing up as well as for other farmers who would request his help. Carl graduated high school in May of 1958.
Later Carl enlisted in the Army and served two years in Fort Benning, Georgia, prior to being discharged on a hardship waiver due to the passing of his Dad.
Carl believed in God and Country and later joined the National Guard. Carl had over 26 years combined in the Army, the National Guard and the Navy and was receiving a military retirement.
Carl worked as a recreational therapist at the Osawatomie State Hospital from 1962 to 1978. Carl was later employed by the Gas Service Company where he retired after 33 years of service. Shortly into retirement Carl started working part time at the Miami County Lumber Company.
Carl was preceded in death by his father, Ardith Horttor, his mother Eva Jo Horttor, his wife Linda Horttor (Brewer), and his sister Evalyn Stites (George) of Fontana.
Carl is survived in death by his sister, Carol Cowel (Delbert) of Park City, Kansas, his sister Ardyth Rice (Merwin) of Osawatomie, Kansas; a brother, DeLoss Horttor (Kathleen) of Blue Mound, Kansas; his son, Todd Horttor of Paola, and his daughter; Tammy Harris (Chuck), also of Paola, two granddaughters; Kristin Diefendorf (Ben) of Spring Hill, Kansas and Amber Dickey (Matt) of Paola, along with two great- grandchildren; Mason Diefendorf and Cooper Diefendorf with another on the way.
In his younger days Carl enjoyed officiating high school football. He was also an avid gardener who enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor. With that Carl enjoyed watching his granddaughters play sports, fishing, shooting, and spending time with family.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the Federated Church of Blue Mound, Kansas, ATTN: Ben Bielenberg
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS. Memorial graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Paola Cemetery.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www. DengelMortuary.com. 913-294-2372. As published in the Miami County Republic.
