Howell, Joann 1932-2019

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. Joann Howell, 86 of Osawatomie, passed away Wednesday July 3, 2019.
She was born Oct. 19, 1932 in Kansas City, Kansas, to John P. Cerovich and Alberta May (Allen) Cerovich, and was the youngest of 3 children. She had a happy childhood, attending Nobel Prentis Elementary and then graduating from Argentine high school in 1950.
She and Robert Howell were united in marriage March 1, 1952. Thereafter, they were blessed with five children; Jana, Jeanna, Jill, John and James to which she was a devoted mother and homemaker.
They moved from Prairie Village, Kansas in 1978, to their new ranch home they had built, in rural Osawatomie, where they enjoyed the country life raising cattle.
Joann and Bob accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior at a Billy Graham Revival in the 1970s and later attended Green Valley Baptist Church.
She was an antique collector, which led to her passion of attending local auctions.
Soon after, she began sharing her treasures at the Old Country Antiques Store which she owned and operated.
She loved local and family history and was the guardian of all family genealogy and heirlooms.
Making sure her family history would be preserved, she even traveled to Virginia at age 82 to attend a family reunion with her niece Linda.
Joann enjoyed making a beautiful home as well as, her art of decorating and entertaining for all holidays, especially Christmas. Always known for her hospitality, fun and laughter, her friends and family were always welcome for Holidays, Birthdays, Domino games or just a cup of coffee.
Her beautiful, kind spirit will be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Preceding her in death: husband, Robert W. Howell; infant son, John Robert; brothers, John and Wayne Cerovich.
Survivors include: her children, Jana (Chris) Fender, Jeanna Avis, Jill (Cole) Jones and James Howell.
She had eight Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, as well as many Nieces and Nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Maple Hill Funeral Home.
The Service will be held at 10 a.m. July 12, 2019, with burial to follow at the cemetery. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.