Janet Colleen Kinyon Hornbacher left her family August 17, 2019, while at the Olathe Health Hospice House.
Janet was 83 years of age. Janet was born August 11, 1936 in Shipley, Iowa under a tree on a very hot day. Janet was united in marriage to Daniel Hornbacher September 4, 1954.
To this union 4 children were born; Gene of Boulder, CO, Rebecca of Kearney, NE, Dean of Paola, KS and Jon of Paola, KS.
Janet chose cremation. There will be no service. She leaves behind a family who loved her dearly. Thank you family and friends who are and were a part of her life. Take time today to tell someone you love them. Be kind.
