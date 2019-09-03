June passed away on August 27, 2019.
June was 75 years of age born on May 31, 1944, to Warren & Marie Giffin, with 2 older sisters, Ann Ravnikar & Mary Linhart.
June was united in marriage to Floyd Schembs, to this union 4 sons were born. Floyd married to Dona - children Floyd 3rd, his daughter Ellanee, Anthony Adair, Paige married to Sam Bennett. John -children Lillie, Phoenix, Kira. Deceased baby Floyd 1st, Warren.
June chose cremation, services will be held September 7th from 2-4 pm at Eddy Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie, KS.
