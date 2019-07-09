Kenneth Robbins
LA CYGNE, Kan. Kenneth Robbins, age 73, La Cygne, passed away on Monday July 1, 2019 at North Point in Paola, Kansas.
Graveside funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in La Cygne.
Contributions are suggested to Calvary Baptist Church, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P. O. Box 304, La Cygne, Kansas 66040.
Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com As published in the Miami County Republic.
