Paul Koehn
PAOLA, Kan. Paul Koehn. age 89. of Paola, formally of Apache, Oklahoma, died Saturday July 13, 2019 at his home.
Survivors include: son Cass W.E. Douglass; and daughter in law Deborah J. Douglass, both of the home; five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; along with nieces and a nephew.
Cremation. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Fontana Cemetery, Fontana, Kansas.
Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home 913-755-2114. As published in the Miami County Republic.
