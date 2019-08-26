1944-2019
Kreston I. Norris, II, age 75, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends. He was born on April 29, 1944, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Kreston and Dorothy (King) Norris.
Kreston graduated from Wellington High School. He then attended college, graduating from Emporia State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting.
He was united in marriage to Judy Jacques at the First Baptist Church in Ottawa, Kansas on August 16, 1968. The couple and their children moved from Ottawa to Paola in 1974. Kreston managed the Paola office of Agler and Gaeddert and became a partner in the firm in 1976. After serving in that position for 46 years, he retired in July of 2013.
Kreston served as trustee on the Miami County Hospital Board, was president of the Paola Country Club, was a member of the Paola Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Paola Lions' Club.
He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and spending time at the Table Rock Lake house with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Norris.
He is survived by his wife Judy of the home; children Jim Norris (Tammy) of St. Joseph, Missouri, Jennifer McMahon (Tom) of Bonner Springs, and Krystal Patterson (Doug) of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; two brothers Martin Norris (Marilyn) of Newton, Kansas and Reverend Bill Norris (Delores) of Fort Charlotte, Florida; two sisters Shirley Bethel (John) of Abilene, Texas and Patricia Hendrix of Springdale, Arkansas; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Dengel and Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, Kansas, 66071. Private inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials are to Paola PEO, Chapter DQ Scholarship Fund or Miami County Cancer Foundation. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Kreston’s Tribute Wall at http://spamaway.npgco.com/canit/urlproxy.php?
