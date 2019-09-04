LeEtta Brewer

LeEtta Hiles Brewer, 83, of Hendersonville, TN passed away on Wednesday August 28, 2019.
LeEtta was born in Hartford, KS to Edgar Eugene Hiles and Elizabeth Opal Barnett Hiles.
She married Dale Elden Brewer of Melvern, KS on August 4, 1952. She is preceded in death by her spouse, parents, sister, Letha Hiles Lack and brother, James Robert Hiles.
She is survived by her brother, Jack (Susan) Hiles of Overland Park, KS, three daughters, Susan (Bill) du Laney of Hendersonville, TN, Sandra (Ralph) Adkins, also of Hendersonville, TN and Dee (Ed) Brewer-Meek of Nashville, TN.
Three grandsons Jeff Rich, Dale (Leanne) Adkins, Gregg (Johanna) Rich, One granddaughter Lina Adkins, Two great grandchildren, Kyrie Gilbert and Lachlan Gilbert and many nieces and nephews. Also her best friend of 58 + years Bonnie Ambrose of White House, TN.
LeEtta spent her life as a property manager and homemaker. She enjoyed people and ALL enjoyed her pie baking talent. She loved spending time with her family and friends, antiques and traveling.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate/donateto-st-jude.html.
Arrangements to Celebrate her Life will be held in her home state of Kansas per her wishes.
Information for her Life Celebration will be announced at a later date. PHILLIPS-Robinson Funeral Home, www.phillipsrobinson.com
