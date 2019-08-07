Edward W. Lewis
BLUE MOUND, Kan. Edward "Eddy" Wayne Lewis, age 56, Blue Mound, died as the result of a motor vehicle accident Monday, July 29, 2019.
Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to service time.
Contributions are suggested to the Edward Lewis Memorial Fund, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, Kansas, 66056. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals. com. As published in the Miami County Republic.
