Mader, Jeffrey A. 1965-2019

LENEXA, Kan. Jeffrey A. (Jeff) Mader, 53, of Lenexa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1965, in Appleton, Wisconsin, then moved to Olathe, Kansas in 1982.
He was currently employed by 84 Lumber, in Lenexa as a yard Supervisor.
He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Kylee Jo Mader; his maternal grandparents; and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by: his daughter, Carra Jae Mader; his best friend, Oliver (the Dane); mother, Donna Mader, of Lenexa; father, Louie Mader (Debbie), of Shawnee, Kansas; sister, Jessica Boyd (Rickey), of Blue Springs, Missouri; brother, Brian Litchfield (Cathie), of Tonganoxie, Kansas; grandmother, Laura McCannon, of Basehor, Kansas; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeffs passions were working outside doing lawn and landscaping, and coaching softball with his two girls and many others in the community.
He was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
He is being cremated, and in lieu of a formal ceremony there will be a Celebration of Life gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Community Covenant Church, 15700 West 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66219. As published in the Miami County Republic.
