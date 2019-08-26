Marilyn Eastwood

Juanita Ruth Reed, age 86, of Paola, Kansas, died August 24, 2019 at her home in Vintage Park of Paola. Visitaion will be Friday from 1 to 2pm with the service following at 2pm at the 1st Baptist Church Paola and burial in the Paola Cemetery. (arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary Paola Chapel)
Juanita was born on July 2, 1933 in the Somerset Community of rural Paola. She was one of ten children born to Claude Isaac and Clara G.(Smith) Taylor. Juanita grew up in Somerset and attended Louisburg High School.
On September 24, 1950 she was united in marriage to Merlin Reed. They became the parents of five children, Gary, Glenda, Glen, Greg and Gina. Though the marriage ended in divorce, Merlin remained the love of her life. After the death of their oldest son Gary in 1961, the family moved to Ottawa Kansas, and in 1970 the family moved back to Paola. When her son Greg died in 1977, Juanita became a member of the First Baptist Church of Paola and was active in the church until her health kept her from attending.
Juanita worked for King Radio for over twenty years until her retirement, and she became a Foster Grandparent for over 13 years. She loved to dance, bowl and fish, but her favorite times were those when her family would gather at her house where she would cook and they would play cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents Claude and Clara, Merlin, sons Gary and Greg, six brothers John, Claude, Dale, Calvin, Robert and George Taylor and her sister Clara Stiles.
She is survived by her children: Glenda Wilson (Richard), Glen Reed (Peggy) and Gina Wilson; sisters JoAnn Hamlin (Harold) and Peggy Coddington, brother- in- law Bill Stiles and sister-in-law Mary Ann Taylor, grandchildren Laura Park (Jason), Lana Zebley (Andy), Kevin Wilson ( Mary), Amanda Wilson (Andrew), Jennifer Higerd (Will), Greg Reed (Hannah), Matt Reed and Bailey Reed, and 20 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the loving staff and residents at Vintage Park in Paola for taking such wonderful care of Juanita and treating her like family, and the Good Shepherd Hospice for their support in our time of need.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to the First Baptist Church of Paola or Vintage Park of Paola.
