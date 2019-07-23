Martin, Leo 1937-2019

LOUISBURG, Kan. Leo Mickey Martin, age 82, of Louisburg, passed away on July 17, 2019 at Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Louisburg.
He was born June 25, 1937 in Kellerman, Alabama, the son of Leo J. Sr. and Inez (Thompson) Martin.
Mick served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division, making 32 jumps. Everyone always teased him about jumping out of a perfectly good airplane. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus where he was ranked fourth degree. He had a love for baseball with the White Sox being his favorite team. He enjoyed coaching his sons sports teams throughout their lives. Mick was a carpet installer and was very meticulous about his work.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: two sons, Michael (Margaret) Martin, Louisburg, and David (Linda) Martin, Fulton, Missouri; four granddaughters, Mandy Schmidt, Jessica Gilliam, Micala Rawlins and Melia Martin; three great-granddaughters and one sister, Pat Ward, Tomahawk, Wisconsin.
Private family services were held.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310 As published in the Miami County Republic.
