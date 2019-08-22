Mary Francis (McMullen) Walker 82, of Paola, KS lost her battle with Diabetes on February 18, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Rosary will be recited 10:00 am Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola, Kansas with a Mass to follow at 10:30 am also at the church. Inurnment will follow in Osawatomie Cemetery. Services under the direction of Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (660-679-0009). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com
Mary’s world revolved around her children. We were her Garden and she nurtured us dearly and passionately. Nothing compares to our mother’s love for us, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. We were her world and she was ours! She was our guiding light, our true North and always will be.
Her interests were reading, sewing, cooking, crocheting, fishing, Bingo and spending time with her family.
During her life Mary was a seamstress at Smith and Company. Mary waitressed and cooked at different restaurants throughout her life. A few that come to mind are, The Stop Light Cafe, The Red Fox and Franks Tavern. For a time, she worked at King Radio in Paola, was a courier for Ban Courier for LandMark National Bank and a telemarketer for The Miami County Republican. She believed in helping children through education as an Educational Advocate that included Lake Mary Center, Prairie View, USD #368 and #367. She cooked at Lake Mary Center and assisted the children at the dorms in the evening.
Mary owned a vending business called MW Enterprises, LLC. Asked once, why she started a business, she responded “I wanted to see if I could do it!” Her vending business was a success! While vending she also had three booths of collectibles, what nots and books. These were located at The Emporium, Over The Hill and Rutladers. These were all successful ventures as well!
She enjoyed meeting and helping people. Through her books in the communities she became known as “The Book Lady”. She often acquired hard to find books for people. She supported Veterans by delivering books to the Veterans Hospital in Leavenworth. This was a project she took on as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars #3712, and the American Legion #156. As a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2673 Aerie for 50+ years she held numerous leadership positions to include Madame President.
After retirement our mom became a pillar to Miami County. She saved residents thousands of dollars as the Miami County Coordinator for the Prescription Drug Program which was sponsored by East Central Area Agency on Aging in Ottawa, KS. When she wasn’t doing paperwork, she was performing Home Health Care for many Miami County residents.
Mary was an active member of TOPS for many years. Not only did she regularly attend meetings, but she also held most of the elected positions at one time or another. She held the secretarial position for many of those years. In 2017 she was crowned Osawatomie, KS #1011, chapter Queen by achieving her goal weight. This was a very difficult lifestyle challenge. Mary accepted and achieved it successfully. This was an extremely proud achievement for her. Mary was honored to set the example as a KOPS member to others.
Mary was preceded in death by her son Anthony Edward McMullen, husband Claude Walker, former husband Jay McMullen, her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children: James Roswurm, Franklin McMullen, Martin McMullen, Mada McMullen, Mida McMullen, Cody McMullen and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
