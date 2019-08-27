Michael Trent Berry age 27 of Olathe, KS formerly of Osawatomie, KS died Saturday August 17, 2019 at Overland Park Regional.
Michael was born November 15, 1991 in Kansas City, MO. He was the only child born to Michael Jay and Renee Lynn (Kuder) Berry. He grew up in Osawatomie where he attended school. He graduated with the Osawatomie High School Class of 2010.
After high school, Michael attended Washburn State University. He then went into the work force. He started working for Wal-Mart as a Stocker. He worked for Wal-Mart at different locations over the years. For a short time, Michael worked in the Amazon Warehouse but decided to go back to work for Wal-Mart.
Michael’s biggest hobby was gaming. He was very tech savvy. He loved movies and sports but his favorite was NBA basketball. Michael was the greatest son, nephew, grandson and friend anyone could ever have.
He was preceded in death by his mother Renee, maternal grandmother Martha Kuder, paternal grandmother Joyce Spruill, uncle Leslie Paul Berry, uncle Jeff Johnson and step brother Joshua Martin.
Survivors include his father Michael Berry and step- mom Donna Berry of Lenexa, KS Aunt Kendra Johnson of Paola, KS, maternal grandparents Kenneth & Martha Kuder of Paola, KS, Uncle Russell Berry of Overland Park, KS, Aunt Judy Berry of St Louis, MO, Uncle Chuck Ragland of Kansas City, MO and step- brother Jeffery Martin of Olathe, KS. Along with other family and many friends.
Visitation was Friday August 23, 2019 Service was Saturday August 24, 2019 all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home
Burial: Osawatomie Cemetery
Memorial: Children's Organ Transplant Association or Michael Berry Scholarship Fund
send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home
P.O. Box 430
Osawatomie, KS 66064
