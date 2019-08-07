Thurman M. Miller
Thurman M. Miller, 97, of Florida, formerly of the New Lancaster community, will be laid to rest August 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Fort Scott National Cemetery.
He is survived by: his wife, Louise Miller; son David Miller (JoEllen): daughter Niki Lovett (Jim); seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.