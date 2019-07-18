Morris, Opal J. 1941-2019

Opal Joyce Morris was born on Jan 6, 1941 to Mae and Walter Reeves.
She grew up in the Spring Hill area in a large, loving family of eight including, three brothers and two sisters.
Tom and Opal were united in marriage on May 8, 1959 in Miami, Oklahoma, and celebrated their 60th anniversary this year.
They were blessed with three children, Tommy, Timmy and Teressa.
She treasured her family and made sure they felt loved every day of their lives.
Grandma Opie adored her 10 grandchildren and had a special bond with each of them. She was especially proud of her six great grand babies.
Opal worked many jobs in her life time including being a seamstress, cleaning houses with her sisters, managing the deli at Price Chopper and doing a little bit of everything at Design 4 Sports.
She loved reading, crafts, cooking, watching movies and most of all spending time with and caring for her family. She made life fun and could make anyones day better with one of her famous hugs.
Opal truly cared for everyone she ever met and always saw the best in a person. She was a terrific listener, someone you could confide in who gave love freely and unconditionally. Opal was one of a kind and our angel on earth. We will miss her smile, contagious laugh, zest for life, and undying love and support.
She is survived by: her husband, Tom (Pap) of the home; two sons; Tommy Morris (Jayme) and Timmy Morris; and one daughter, Teressa Ruggles (Matt) all of Paola; two brothers, Frank Reeves (Rick) of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and Richard Reeves (Anita) of Spring Hill; two sisters, Kathy Belcher (Gene) and Loretta Sobotka (Fred) of Spring Hill, Kansas; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. As published in the Miami County Republic.
