OLATHE, Kan. Sally Ann Nuss, 82, of Olathe, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 11, 2019.
She was born at home on Feb. 10, 1937, to Otis and Elsie (Brassfield) Foster, in Miami County, Kansas.
Sally grew up in the same area and attended a one room schoolhouse.
She then graduated from Rantoul High School, in 1954. While there, she was on the basketball team, softball team, a cheerleader, involved in theatre and the Homecoming Queen.
After high school, Sally attended Clarks Business School in Topeka, Kansas where she learned shorthand, which she would later use to amaze her grandchildren who thought she knew secret code.
Sally met a handsome Woolworth manager, in Ottawa, Kansas, William (Bill) Nuss, and they were married for over 50 years.
Together they owned Nuss Ben Franklin in Hays, Kansas for over 20 years.
They then moved to Lenexa, Kansas and had Debbies Hallmark, and Debbies Card and Gift in Lenexa, that they managed with daughter, Debbie.
She later retired with Bill, and became a Grandma and Great-Grandma before her passing.
Sally loved to laugh, be silly, and loved her family.
She was a lover of dogs, coffee, fishing, horses, TV shows, KU Basketball, romance novels and going out to dinner with family.
She taught her family to not take yourself so seriously and the value of spending quality time together.
She is survived by: her son, Tony Nuss and his wife Connie, of Chanhassen, Minnesota; granddaughter, Emily Lazar and her husband Joe, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three great-grandchildren: Joey, Audrey and Leah Lazar, of Minneapolis,; and grandson, Michael Nuss, also of Minneapolis.
She is also survived by: her daughter, Debbie Medlin and her husband Mark, of Overland Park, Kansas; her granddaughter, Jessica Collins and her husband Brenton, of Olathe; and her granddaughter, Katlin Medlin, of Overland Park.
Also survived by: cousins, Bob and Marlene Smith, of Paola, Kansas and Tom Foster; and sister-in-law, Mariette Green, of Tujunga, California.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Otis and Elsie (Brassfield) Foster; her husband, William Nuss; her aunts, Ollie Brassfield, Grace LaVern Brassfield and Faye (Foster) Smith and husband Willis; uncles, Roy Foster, Vinton Foster and William Foster.
A celebration of Sallys life was held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Penwell Gabels Olathe Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to: Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, KCHPC, 1500 Meadow Lane Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.