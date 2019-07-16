Christopher W. Otto
MOUND CITY, Kan. Christopher W. Otto, age 38, Mound City, passed away on Thursday July 11, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident near Rawlins, Wyoming.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Mound City First Baptist Church.
Burial will be in the Curry Cemetery.
Visitation will be held form 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Church.
Contributions are suggested to the Chris Otto Childrens Fund, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, Box J, Mound City, KS 66056.
Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.