Donald E. Payne
PLEASANTON, Kan. Donald E "Buddy" Payne, age 85, Pleasanton, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Via Christi Fort Scott, Kansas.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Pleasanton Church of the Nazarene.
Burial will be in the Littell Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Pleasanton Chapel.
Contributions are suggested to the Nazarene Church.
Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com. As published in the Miami County Republic.
