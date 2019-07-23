Sheila D. Price
LACYGNE, Kan. Sheila Diane Price, 65, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home in LaCygne.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m, Sunday, July 21, at Schneider Funeral Home.
Celebration of life: Monday July 22, at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church.
Burial: following the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery La Cygne.
Memorials: in her name with Parker Elementary School and United Methodist Church.
Donations: Schneider Funeral Home, 202 N. 4th St. LaCygne KS, 66040. As published in the Miami County Republic.
