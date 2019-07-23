Reynolds, Alvera 1927-2019

PAOLA, Kan. On Friday, July 19, 2019, Alvera Fern Corey Reynolds, of Paola, Kansas passed peacefully at Garden Terrace of Overland Park, Kansas.
Alvera was born May 10, 1927 to Paul Clifford Corey and Gladys Marie Whitaker.
Her beloved husband of 66 years, William Bill Arthur Reynolds; two brothers, Myron Corey and Harvey Joe Corey; and one sister, Ruby Corey Brewer, preceded her in death as did her one-year old daughter, Carolyn Louise, in 1951.
After graduating from Paola High School in 1945, Alvera attended Kansas State University, living in the Sigma Nu Fraternity house as it was used for overflow womens housing during WWII.
She married Bill August 25, 1946 at the Paola United Methodist Church.
She graduated, from Kansas State University, Manhattan, with a degree in Home Economics Education. After teaching for seven years at Hope, Kansas, she became actively engaged in the community. American Association of University Women, Kansas City Little Theater, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, Kansas Genealogy Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, a founding member of Three Trails West Chapter were few of the organizations her children remember.
Always a proponent of education, she turned her love for genealogy into a masters degree in History in 1987 from Southwest Missouri State University. Alvera actively joined Bill with family activities, golfing, camping, water skiing, fishing, home business and hobbies.
Alvera is survived by: her brother, Donald Corey, of Phoenix, Arizona; son Robert Reynolds and his wife Cheryl, of Fairway, Kansas; two daughters, Vivian Lawhon and her husband Keith of Savannah, Missouri, and Paula Daniels and her husband Jeff, of Hawaiian Gardens, California; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Christopher Reynolds and son Leon Jay, Sarah White, husband Matthew and daughter Anna Leigh, Elizabeth Tully, Jennifer LeHew, John-William Daniels and wife Jessica, Jordan Daniels, Jacob Daniels and Jared Daniels.
Memorial contributions may be made to KU Alzheimers Disease Center www.kumc.edu/crc/ku-alzheimers-disease-center.html. Click on menu, and then scroll to the bottom for gifting information.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS.
Graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Fort Scott National Cemetery, 900 E. National Ave., Fort Scott, Kansas.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www. DengelMortuary.com. 913-294-2372. As published in the Miami County Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.